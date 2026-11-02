In Israel, right-wing protesters gathered outside the home of Yashar party leader and former Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the publication, one of the participants used a megaphone to accuse Eisenkot of killing his son and called the politician a traitor. Others present chanted the word “traitor.” Videos of the protest circulated on social media and prompted condemnation from Eisenkot’s party and his political allies.

Reaction from Eisenkot’s party

The Yashar party called the incident outside its leader’s home a shameful attack. In a statement, the party said it was the result of political leadership that, according to the statement’s authors, had erased all boundaries in order to retain power. The party also said that the atmosphere of incitement was coming from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Yair Golan’s statement

The leader of the Democrats party, reserve major general Yair Golan, expressed support for Eisenkot. He said that Netanyahu and his associates, in his words, were spreading rhetoric that had led to verbal attacks on the politician. Golan also called for an end to incitement and for changing the nature of public discourse in Israel.

Journalist Ben Caspit, commenting on the protesters’ shouts, recalled that Eisenkot served in the military for 41 years and buried his son and two nephews.

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