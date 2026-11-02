In Nigeria, authorities in Anambra State have shut down the Arrow of God Children’s Home orphanage in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, in the Oyi Local Government Area. According to a state official, the facility did not meet established requirements, and its sanitary condition raised concerns about the children’s welfare.

Facility inspection

The inspection was conducted to assess the orphanage’s operating standards and the living conditions of its residents. Commissioner for Women and Children’s Welfare Esther Onyekezi stated that the facility was operating below established standards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to her, the inspection team sealed the orphanage for failing to comply with regulatory requirements. Onyekezi noted that the facility belongs to retired Lieutenant Colonel Deborah Ogu.

Reports of children’s rescue

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the News Agency of Nigeria said that eight children were rescued from the facility. Onyekezi also stressed that the state authorities intend to ensure safe, clean and appropriate conditions in residential child care institutions.

Read us on