Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria, has cancelled the MCB 414 examination for final-year students of the Department of Microbiology over violations of rules on post-examination celebrations. The students must retake the examination in the 2026/2027 academic year after paying school fees.

As Premium Times reports, the university senate approved the cancellation of the examination at its 335th regular meeting on September 23, after it had previously been endorsed by the vice-chancellor. In a letter dated October 15, the administration informed the head of the Department of Microbiology about the decision.

The university's position

University spokesperson Mike Aladenika said that the rule providing for sanctions over uncontrolled celebrations has been in force for about three years. According to him, students held loud celebrations after their final examination that disrupted public order.

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Aladenika said that some students rented up to three cars, rode on the roofs of vehicles outside the campus and caused traffic jams. He added that the administration had warned in advance that the rule was in force. An unnamed university lecturer also said that the celebration caused traffic congestion and that some participants were involved in accidents.

Criticism of the decision

National Association of Nigerian Students President Akinteye Babatunde criticised the decision on Facebook, calling the sanction excessive. In his assessment, the cancellation of the examination could force more than 300 students to spend another year studying.

In the comments, users also questioned the fairness of punishing students who may not have taken part in the celebration. Some commenters suggested allowing an immediate retake of the examination so as not to delay the students' graduation.

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