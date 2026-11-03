Taiwan’s military said it wants to purchase 1,320 single-use attack unmanned surface vehicles. Local and foreign companies presented maritime drones at an exhibition in Tainan, competing for a share of state investment in unmanned systems to deter China, The Japan Times reports.

Procurement plans

Taiwan’s military also intends to purchase more than 1,400 drones for coastal surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as over 200,000 coastal strike drones. Taiwan is investing billions of dollars in aerial and maritime unmanned systems amid increasing military pressure from China.

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Demonstration in Tainan

Among the systems demonstrated at the Taiwan Marine Tech and Unmanned Robotics Expo was the Ghostwake unmanned surface vehicle, which performed a high-speed maneuver on the water. It was developed by the US company STR8 Industries and is manufactured in Taiwan.

Taiwan has the capacity to produce high-tech maritime drones but also seeks to cooperate with foreign companies whose systems have been tested in combat conditions.

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