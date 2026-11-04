1.4 million voters cast early ballots in South Africa — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, the Electoral Commission has completed two days of special voting ahead of municipal elections: preliminarily, 1,425,942 voters cast their ballots. Voting took place on November 2 and 3 and was intended for citizens who could not visit polling stations on the main election day, November 4, TimesLIVE reports.

Voting at polling stations and at home

According to Mosotho Moepya, chairperson of South Africa's Electoral Commission, about 2.6 million approved voters were eligible for special voting. Of those who voted, 974,852 people came to designated polling stations, while another 451,090 voted during home visits by election workers.

The highest number of special votes was recorded in Gauteng province — 264,898. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 208,846 votes and the Eastern Cape province with 207,258. In Limpopo, 180,627 voters cast ballots, in Mpumalanga — 149,714, and in the Western Cape province — 148,493.

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Counting together with regular ballots

Moepya stressed that the figures provided are preliminary. According to him, special voting ballots are being stored securely and will be counted together with votes cast on election day after polling stations close.

The Commission stated that it was ready to conduct voting in all nine provinces of the country. A total of 29.2 million voters are registered for the election, with 23,696 polling stations and 188,000 election workers to be involved. On November 4, polling stations will operate from 7:00 to 21:00.

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