Near the town of Bella Coola in the Canadian province of British Columbia, 48-year-old Jennifer and her 20-year-old daughter Sela died after walking along a trail. According to preliminary findings by authorities, the women may have been victims of a grizzly bear attack, RMF24 reports.

The search lasted several days

The women set out for a walk on Saturday afternoon along the Snooka West Trail. The trail is located a few minutes' drive from their home. When they did not return, their family reported them missing the following day, after which a search began.

On Monday, the body of the older woman was found near the trail, and the body of her daughter was found the next day. Jennifer's brother said that both women knew the route well and that it was not located in a remote area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Forestry service set traps

The forestry service reported that bear traps had been set up in the area of the tragedy. An investigation into the circumstances of the women's deaths is also ongoing.

Grizzly bears live mainly in western Canada. The largest number of these animals live in British Columbia; they are also found in Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Alberta. Last year, a grizzly bear attacked a group of students and teachers on a trail in Bella Coola, leaving more than ten people injured.

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