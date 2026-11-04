In Gan Yavne, Israel, Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir met with students of an ultra-Orthodox yeshiva and said that the IDF seeks to enable them to serve while preserving their religious way of life and beliefs. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Service without changing identity

Zamir stressed that the army has no intention of changing the identity of Haredim. According to him, the goal is for young ultra-Orthodox men to enter the military as Haredim and complete their service while remaining Haredim. He called this a personal commitment and a commitment of the military.

The meeting was also attended by Yossi Levy, director general of the Netzach Yehuda organization, Rabbi Karmi Gross, head of the Derech Chaim yeshivas, and military commanders. The chief of staff said that Torah study, preparation for life, and participation in the defense of the state are complementary values.

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Need for recruits

Zamir said that expanding the pool of military personnel is necessary in light of the security challenges facing the IDF. He said that the events of October 7 demonstrated the need to increase the size of the army and maintain its readiness to carry out various tasks.

According to Zamir, responsibility for integrating Haredim is not limited to creating special service formats. It also involves taking into account the needs of ultra-Orthodox service members, respecting their beliefs, and training commanders capable of leading them sensitively and professionally.

He also mentioned the IDF's long-term development plan, Hosen, which covers 12 key areas of military force development and is connected to the symbolism of the 12 tribes of Israel.

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