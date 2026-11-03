Pakistani court grants pre-arrest bail to four PTI leaders — Dawn

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, has granted pre-arrest bail to four leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in cases related to the November 26 protest and a demonstration outside the Supreme Court. Dawn reports.

Decision on four politicians

The court granted fresh bail petitions filed by Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Latif Khosa and Faisal Amin Gandapur. Each of them must furnish surety bonds worth 5,000 Pakistani rupees.

According to the ruling, Qaiser was granted bail in nine cases, Khan in four, Khosa in three, and Gandapur in six. Earlier, the court had dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions due to their repeated absence from hearings. The politicians subsequently filed fresh applications, which the court granted after hearing their lawyers.

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Petition regarding a meeting with Imran Khan

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 5 on a petition filed by members of the National Dialogue Committee. They are seeking permission to meet PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who are being held at Adiala jail.

The petition was filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Mahmood Baqi Moulvi and barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif. The respondents named in the case are the secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the secretary of the Punjab Ministry of Interior, and the superintendent of Adiala jail.

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