In Brisbane, Australia, the Logan community gathered for a silent vigil in memory of 19-year-old Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, who died in hospital after a shooting from a car. As ABC News reports, participants left flowers and messages near a tree in Mendew Park.

Shooting near hotel

Schuster-Togiatau, who lived in Jimboomba, suffered head and neck injuries on October 24 near Fitzys Loganholme. At least six bullets were fired from a car towards people gathered outside the hotel.

Three men aged between 27 and 38 were also injured in the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

Logan Mayor John Raven joined the vigil and laid flowers. A fundraiser for Schuster-Togiatau's family, launched last week, has already raised more than $76,000.

Police have not yet identified those involved in the shooting but said they are pursuing several lines of inquiry. Last week, Detective Inspector Ian Halpin said that more than 80 detectives had been assigned to the investigation.

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