In South Africa, two rival taxi associations, Cata and Codeta, have committed to preventing violence during the week before the elections. This was reported by TimesLIVE. The agreement was reached during a meeting of representatives of both associations with the Western Cape Department of Mobility.

Meeting participants

The meeting was attended by Codeta chairperson Ntseba Enge, Cata chairperson Nkululeko Sityebi, Cata president Siviwe Kiva, and Codeta president Fikile George. Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku and Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas also attended the meeting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What is known

The report describes Cata and Codeta as rival taxi associations. TimesLIVE published its report on their joint agreement on November 3, 2026.

The photograph accompanying the publication shows all six named meeting participants together as part of stakeholder engagement during the event.

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