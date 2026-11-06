Retired general released on bail in Taiwan — Taipei Times

In Taiwan, retired general Tsang Yu-hsia and five other people were released on bail after questioning in a case involving suspected assistance to Beijing's interference in local elections. As Taipei Times reports, the Kaohsiung Prosecutors Office set Tsang's bail at NT$700,000 and barred him from leaving Taiwan.

Suspected election influence

The Pingtung County field office of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau referred the investigation to prosecutors. According to the office, Tsang, who heads the Taiwan Chinese Culture Revival and Economic Development Association, helped the China-based Huangpu Military Academy Alumni Association in actions aimed at undermining the local elections on November 28.

The office said that, under the direct direction of this association, Tsang provided Taiwanese voters with free trips, tours and restaurant meals in China. It also alleged that he knew the association was a front for united front work.

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Searches and other suspects

According to the office, Tsang held banquets in Taiwan during which he urged guests to vote for specific candidates and oppose people associated with the Kuma Academy. This civil defense training group was co-founded by legislator Puma Shen, the Democratic Progressive Party's candidate for mayor of Taipei.

Law enforcement officers searched 14 homes and offices and questioned 22 people. Five other suspected accomplices were granted bail of between NT$50,000 and NT$100,000 and were also barred from leaving Taiwan.

In 2024, the military cut Tsang's pension by 75% for five years after a court found him guilty of violating legislation regulating relations between Taiwan and mainland China. The grounds were that he stood while China's national anthem was played in Hong Kong.

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