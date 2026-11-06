In the United Kingdom, Volkswagen has limited the charging level to 80% for approximately 5,000 electric vehicles due to the risk of battery overheating. The restriction for some cars of the ID 3, ID 4, ID 7, ID Buzz and Cupra Born models was introduced through a remote software update, Autocar reports.

Battery inspection

Volkswagen Group is preparing a recall campaign for certain vehicles manufactured in 2022–2025. The company plans to check whether the battery components meet its quality standards. According to the publication, the campaign affects approximately 85,000 vehicles worldwide.

Volkswagen said that the batteries in the relevant vehicles were supplied by an unnamed manufacturer. Some components, according to the company’s assessment, may not meet its quality requirements and may overheat when charged above 80%, creating a fire risk.

The company warned that this could result in serious or life-threatening injuries to people inside and outside the vehicle, as well as significant material damage. There have been no confirmed cases of injuries, but property damage has been reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Actions for owners

Until the vehicles are inspected, their owners will not be able to use the full driving range. For the Volkswagen ID 3, a 20% charging restriction could mean losing between 40 and 70 miles of range according to official WLTP figures.

Volkswagen said it had contacted private customers where possible and informed fleet companies. The company noted that battery technical faults cannot necessarily be identified, so all vehicles covered by the campaign must undergo inspection.

Some vehicles will have to be taken by owners to a workshop for an hour-long inspection and, if necessary, replacement of battery modules. Other vehicles can be inspected and updated remotely; owners will be notified of the date and provided with the relevant instructions.

Read us on