German Paralympic athletics champion Franziska Liebhardt has died at the age of 44 in Würzburg, Germany. Der Spiegel reports her death, citing the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS).

Rio Paralympic medals

Liebhardt won a gold medal in shot put and a silver medal in long jump at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Her victory in shot put was a surprise.

The Berlin native was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2005, when she was 23. As a result of the illness, she experienced, among other things, spastic paralysis and required lung and kidney transplants.

Support for organ donation

The athlete used her sporting achievements to draw attention to organ donation. After ending her career in 2024, she became the volunteer chair of the Kinderhilfe Organtransplantation – Sportler für Organspende e.V. (KiO) association.

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In 2019, Liebhardt’s lung transplant began to chronically fail, so she needed another donor lung. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent seven months on the waiting list before a lung was found for her in 2020.

In the spring of 2026, another serious illness was added to Liebhardt’s health problems, and she died from its consequences. Reports do not specify what illness it was.

The DBS called Liebhardt “an outstanding athlete and a wonderful person,” while KiO noted her empathy and modesty.

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