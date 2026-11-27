German software company SAP said it had detected suspicious activity and immediately taken the necessary measures to protect customers and the security of its services. Tagesschau reports, citing the company’s response to the dpa agency.

What SAP said

The company did not specify the nature of the suspicious activity, when it was detected, or the areas it may have affected. SAP also said that, based on the current results of its review, it has no indications of unauthorized access to customers’ business data. According to the company, its security measures are continuously being improved.

Earlier, Der Spiegel magazine reported a possible hacker attack on SAP, but the company did not confirm this characterization of the incident.

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Message to employees

In an internal message partially reviewed by dpa, SAP informed employees several days ago about suspicious activity detected on GitHub. The company described it as its platform for developer productivity and software deployment.

Employees were advised to check whether they needed to take additional security measures, including changing their credentials. SAP is based in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, and is one of Germany’s largest companies. The company is known for enterprise resource planning software used, among other things, in finance, human resources, and sales.

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