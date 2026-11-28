In the United Kingdom, online services for social benefits and pensions remained unavailable on Saturday morning following a serious cyber incident. The country's Department for Work and Pensions shut down access to the systems late on Thursday, BBC News reports.

The department did not specify the reason for the shutdown but did not rule out the possibility of a hacker attack. The government assured benefit recipients and pensioners that regular payments would continue to arrive. At the same time, some users reported delays and fears of penalties over missed deadlines for submitting information online.

Which systems were affected

The outage also affected online portals for submitting applications for PIP benefits, as well as the Tell Us Once system, which is used to register a person's death in order to notify public services. The government said it had no reason to believe that personal data had been lost or stolen.

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Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on Friday described the event as a serious cyber incident, without providing further details. Downing Street also declined to answer whether the department had been targeted by hackers, but said that other government departments had not been targets of the perpetrators.

Expert assessments

Former UK government chief technology officer David Knott said he had strong suspicions of a hacker attack on the department. University of Bath Spa cybersecurity expert John Currie suggested that the department had almost certainly detected hacker activity and shut down the systems to prevent data theft.

Chair of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee Chi Onwurah said the incident should serve as a warning to the government. According to her, people rely on these services to receive the most essential public services and must be confident in the security and resilience of the technologies and data on which they operate.

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