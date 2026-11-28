Nigerian oil refinery Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, founded by billionaire Aliko Dangote, is expected to begin trading in Lagos on December 1 following regulatory approval, according to CNBC. The offering of a minority stake could become the largest stock market listing in Africa’s history.

According to Reuters calculations, Dangote Refinery’s market valuation, based on the offering price and the number of registered shares, could amount to about $47 billion.

Demand from 120 countries

The refinery’s shares were offered at 525 Nigerian naira, or about $0.39 per share. According to Dangote Refinery, demand exceeded supply: investors from 120 countries, including all 54 African states, submitted purchase applications.

Aliko Dangote said at the IPO presentation in early September that the minimum subscription was 10 shares. According to him, this should give ordinary Nigerians and Africans an opportunity to acquire a stake in the company.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Capacity and fuel supplies

The refinery in Lagos, which cost about $20 billion to build, began operations in 2024. Its crude oil distillation capacity is between 650,000 and 700,000 barrels per day.

According to Vortexa, seaborne shipments of petroleum products from Dangote Refinery amounted to about 400,000 barrels per day from January to October — approximately 50% more than during the same period of the previous year. In the first three weeks of November, shipments reached a record 575,000 barrels per day, exceeding October’s figure of 550,000 barrels.

Blue Water Strategy analyst Cyril Widdershoven said that the company intends to double its refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029. At the same time, he pointed to investment risks related to construction costs, delays in commissioning the facility, and a possible decline in margins after new capacity is launched.

Read us on