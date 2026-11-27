In Europa League matches, clubs from France recorded mixed results. Marseille defeated Levski 1-0, Lyon drew at home with Norway’s Lillestrøm, while Rennes lost to the Dutch side Nijmegen.

The only victory of the evening

On Thursday, French teams recorded one win, one draw and one defeat in the Europa League. As France 24 reports, Marseille’s result was the only victory by French clubs that evening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match in Lyon

Lyon’s match against Lillestrøm took place on November 26, 2026, in the French city of Lyon during the opening phase of the tournament. The Lyon side hosted its opponent on home soil.

A photograph from the match published with the report shows Lyon player Keito Nakamura competing for the ball with Lillestrøm footballer Lars Ranger. Lillestrøm represents Norway, while Nijmegen is a Dutch team.

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