Ahn Doksu has become the new head of South Korea’s National Tax Service. He is 55 years old and has many years of experience in tax administration and protecting taxpayers’ rights, Korea Herald reports.

Career in taxation

Ahn Doksu began his civil service career after passing the national civil service examination in 1996. According to the presidential administration, he has worked in tax administration ever since.

Since July, Ahn Doksu has headed the Seoul Regional Office of the National Tax Service. Until June 2021, he had for several years led tax investigations into companies suspected of tax evasion.

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Tax audits

While serving as head of the National Tax Service’s investigation bureau, Ahn Doksu was noted for combating tax evasion schemes involving stock market manipulation and other unfair trading practices that harmed retail investors.

He also ordered thorough tax audits of practices related to tax evasion and harm to citizens, as well as cases of tax avoidance in the real estate sector. Ahn Doksu is from the port city of Busan and studied economics at Korea University.

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