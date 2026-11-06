In Lublin, Poland, Motor defeated Wisła Płock 3–2 in the opening match of the 14th round of the Ekstraklasa. Karol Czubak scored the decisive goal in the seventh minute of added time. As Interia Sport reports, the visitors finished the match a man down after Marcus Haglind-Sangré was sent off.

Quick goal and the visitors’ response

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the 2nd minute. Following a corner delivery by Fábio Ronaldo, Bartosz Bereszyński headed the ball into the net, although goalkeeper Rafał Leszczyński got a hand to it.

Motor had another goal disallowed in the first half: Mbaye Ndiaye was offside. Wisła, meanwhile, scored twice within two minutes before the break. In the 31st minute, Afonso Silva equalized with a header after a corner, and in the 33rd minute Olaf Kobacki put the Płock side ahead after an assist from Samuel Akere.

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Goal in added time

In the 54th minute, Ndiaye restored parity by finishing Ronaldo’s cross at the far post. It was Ronaldo’s second assist of the match.

In the 82nd minute, Haglind-Sangré received his second yellow card and left the field, so Wisła finished with ten players. The referee added nine minutes, and Czubak secured victory for the Lublin team in the 90+7th minute. According to match statistics, Motor had 25 shots compared with their opponent’s 10 and held possession for 55% of the playing time.

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