In Israel, the Yashar party called on President Isaac Herzog to task the leader of the political force, Gadi Eisenkot, with forming a new government as soon as possible. During consultations with Knesset factions, Eisenkot received 67 recommendations, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received 46, Anadolu Agency reports.

Yashar party's position

Yashar stated that Eisenkot's figure is the highest number of recommendations given to a candidate for forming a government since 2015. The party considers these results evidence of Israelis' desire for change and a lack of trust in Netanyahu.

The political force also stated that Netanyahu heads a caretaker government and has the support of a minority — 46 seats. Yashar called for Eisenkot to be tasked with forming a national emergency government that would work for all citizens of Israel.

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The president's decision

After completing consultations with all Knesset factions, Herzog said that the results appear clear, but the possibility of forming a government remains uncertain due to mutual vetoes between the blocs and within them. The president plans to hold additional personal talks with party leaders to determine who is capable of forming a coalition and intends to grant the mandate on Sunday.

Parliamentary elections in Israel were held on October 27. Neither bloc — Netanyahu's nor the opposition's — won an absolute majority. Under Israeli law, after consultations with parliamentary factions, the president tasks a lawmaker with forming a government, taking into account their ability to secure the support of a majority in the Knesset.

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