Traffic disruptions are expected in Seoul, South Korea, this weekend due to trade union events and marathons. As Korea Herald reports, police have warned of congestion in the city’s central districts and on Yeouido Island.

Rally and race on Yeouido

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will hold a preliminary event near the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Administration in the city center. After that, participants will march through central Seoul streets, while the main rally, lasting about an hour, is scheduled on the road between the Sungnyemun and Taepyeong intersections. At 4 p.m., participants are expected to return to the labor administration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On the same day at 8 a.m., the Save Race marathon, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will start on Yeouido. The route will run from Yeouido Park across Seogang Bridge to a turnaround point near the Gwangheungchang Station intersection. Traffic on the bridge across the Han River will be restricted from 7:50 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Road closures in the city center

After 2 p.m., new congestion is also expected on Yeouido due to an event by the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. On Sunday at 7:30 a.m., the Liberty and Democracy Marathon 2026, supported by the city authorities, will start in central Seoul. Participants will run from Seoul Plaza via Heunginjimun Gate and the Euljiro area before returning to the starting point. The road between the Sejong-daero and Heunginjimun intersections will be fully closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.

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