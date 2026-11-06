Dacia considers electric Renault Bridger for Europe — Autocar

Dacia is considering offering an electric version of the compact Renault Bridger crossover in Europe, which is initially being prepared for launch on the Indian market. As Autocar reports, such a move could help the Romanian Renault Group brand reduce CO2 emissions from its model range more quickly.

A crossover for India could reach Europe

The Renault Bridger was previously shown as a concept that is nearly ready for series production. It is a compact crossover with a distinctly off-road design that Autocar compares to the Suzuki Jimny. In India, the model is expected to be positioned below the Renault Duster — a version of the European Dacia Duster adapted for that market.

Bridger was initially not planned for sale in Europe, like other Renault Group models for specific regions, including the Filante, Boreal and Niagara. At the same time, the publication's sources claim that Dacia could adapt the model for the European market. There, the electric crossover could compete with the Citroën ë-C3 and Fiat Grande Panda Electric.

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Dacia's electrification plans

For Dacia, electrification and reducing CO2 emissions are a priority, as the brand has a limited range of electric vehicles compared with other Renault Group marques. The company is also reviewing its plans amid the proposed EU Industrial Accelerator Act rules. They may provide additional incentives for electric vehicles produced in Europe, with models up to 4.2 metres long potentially receiving more favourable terms.

Dacia has stated its intention to launch four electric vehicles by 2030. According to Autocar, these are the Spring, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and one more model. The latter was initially expected to be the electric Striker crossover, but, according to the publication's sources, that project was cancelled. A European version of the Bridger is named as one of the candidates to replace it. Renault Group CEO François Provost said at the Paris Motor Show last month that the Bridger was created for India but could later appear in other markets as well.

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