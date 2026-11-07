Stuttgart beat Werder thanks to Mittelstädt’s goal — Der Spiegel

Stuttgart defeated Werder Bremen 1:0 at home in a Bundesliga match. Defender Maximilian Mittelstädt scored the only goal in the seventh minute, Der Spiegel reports.

Quick goal by the hosts

Grischa Prömel received the ball on the right flank and passed it into the center of the penalty area. Mittelstädt struck it first time and found the top-left corner. It was the second goal of the current season for the full-back.

After scoring, Stuttgart had more opportunities to extend their lead. Bilal El Khannouss headed a cross from Mittelstädt, but Werder goalkeeper Karl Hein dealt with the effort. Soon afterwards, the goalkeeper also saved a long-range shot from the Moroccan player, while Jeff Chabot headed wide.

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Bremen chances after the break

The visitors’ best chance after the break came in the 51st minute. Forward Nicklas Füllkrug passed to Yuri Reger, but he failed to beat Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seimen. In the 57th minute, Hein pushed Mittelstädt’s shot from outside the penalty area onto the post.

Late in the match, Seimen stopped a shot from Ludovit Reis, while Füllkrug headed wide in the 85th minute. Thanks to their fourth victory of the season, Stuttgart moved up to eighth place in the table, while Werder remained fifth.

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