In Israel’s Sharon region, a heavy downpour caused flooding in several locations in Kadima-Tzoran. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, the station in Kadima recorded 117 mm of rainfall in one hour and 15 minutes — a record figure for the area, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Flooding and rescue operations

The Kadima-Tzoran Local Council urged residents not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Its crews cleared hazardous areas, removed blockages and diverted water in coordination with the police, fire and rescue services, the Mayannot HaSharon water corporation, the drainage authority and a volunteer response group.

Drivers were warned about flooding on Highway 4 near the Drorim interchange and asked not to attempt to cross flooded roads. Residents were also advised to report dangerous situations to the municipal 106 hotline and not to use elevators that descend to ground level or underground parking lots.

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Firefighters from the Central District reported 11 rescue incidents due to severe weather, heavy rain and flooding. In particular, two elderly people were evacuated from a car submerged in water near the Dror interchange. After the rescue, they required further medical assistance at the scene.

Forecast and warnings for the coast

Intermittent rain with isolated thunderstorms was expected in northern and central areas of Israel, along with a risk of local flooding on the coastal plain and flash floods in the channels of the Judean Desert and near the Dead Sea. From the second half of Sunday, precipitation was expected to gradually weaken.

Israel’s Ministry of Health also warned against swimming at beaches until further notice: rain runoff and drainage water flow into the sea after rainfall. Wave heights in the Mediterranean Sea overnight and the following day were expected to range from 120 to 180 cm.

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