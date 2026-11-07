The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced the start of operations of the country’s first digital air traffic control towers. The systems were launched at Bartow Executive Airport in Florida and Kenai Municipal Airport in Alaska, The Guardian reports.

A 360-degree view of the airport

Digital towers use camera systems and digital displays that provide controllers with a continuous 360-degree view of airport operations. They cover runways, taxiways and the surrounding airspace.

The FAA emphasized that the technology is not intended to replace controllers. Its purpose is to provide staff with greater visibility and additional information to carry out their existing duties of safely separating aircraft.

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Modernization of aviation infrastructure

Five more regional airports are expected to receive digital towers next. The launch is part of the modernization of the US air traffic control system, which still uses outdated equipment, including copper telecommunications lines, floppy disks and paper strips for tracking aircraft.

In June 2025, the US Congress approved $12.5 billion for a five-year reform of the air traffic control system. President Donald Trump’s administration is also asking lawmakers to allocate another $30 billion for additional upgrades. In September, the FAA introduced an artificial intelligence-based software tool called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or Smart.

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