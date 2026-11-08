Argentina has introduced the SCS 9001 supply chain security standard for the public sector’s procurement of telecommunications equipment. Order No. 7/2026 of the National Cybersecurity Center, published in the official gazette on November 6, 2026, applies to equipment for critical telecommunications infrastructure.

Who the requirements apply to

The rules apply to the national public sector, including state-owned companies that purchase equipment, enter into contracts for it, or operate it for critical telecommunications networks. Such entities include the state-owned network operator ARSAT. Private companies are not formally required to comply with the new requirements, but they may encounter them when participating in public tenders.

As The Rio Times reports, SCS 9001 was developed by the Telecommunications Industry Association, a U.S. telecommunications industry organization. The certification assesses a manufacturer’s processes throughout the supply chain rather than individual devices.

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Deadlines and transition period

The National Cybersecurity Center must, within 90 days, define the networks that will be considered critical and classify equipment by criticality levels. According to reports about the annex to the order, four levels are envisaged, with SCS 9001 certification mandatory for the two highest ones.

Reports about the annex also mention a 36-month transition period: during this time, suppliers will only need to confirm that they have started the certification procedure. Adaptation plans may be envisaged for equipment already installed, and a decision to replace it must be justified.

Impact on suppliers

The order does not name specific companies or countries and does not establish bans based on nationality. At the same time, local media noted that the TIA does not certify companies on U.S. government restriction lists, which include Huawei and ZTE. Reports about the order did not provide an estimate of the cost of a possible transition by operators to other equipment.

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