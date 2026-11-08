Spaniard Jon Rahm won the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in his debut appearance. At Yas Links, he finished two strokes ahead of his nearest challenger.

In the battle for the title, Rahm finished ahead of, among others, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton finished second and played alongside Rahm in the final round. It was his second runner-up finish at the tournament in the past three years.

Sixth Rolex Series victory

As The National reports, Rahm claimed a record sixth title in the Rolex Series. It was also his first victory on the DP World Tour in more than three and a half years, since his triumph at the 2023 Masters.

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For most of this period, the Spaniard played in LIV Golf. Earlier this year, he ended his association with the series and returned to traditional tours. Hatton was his teammate in LIV Golf.

A successful debut at Yas Links

Rahm played at Yas Links for the first time this week and over four rounds did not post a score worse than 67 strokes, or five under par. He became the second Spanish winner of the Falcon Trophy after Pablo Larrazábal, who won in 2014.

For McIlroy, this was already his 15th appearance in Abu Dhabi, but he has still not won this tournament. At the same time, his result allowed Eugenio Chacarra to retain the lead in the Race to Dubai ahead of the final stage of the season in Dubai. McIlroy will compete for an eighth season-long standings title at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

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