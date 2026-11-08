In Lagos, Nigeria, a truck overturned near TREM in the Gbagada area, heading toward Oshodi. An elderly passenger who was in the vehicle’s front cabin died in the crash.

Premium Times Nigeria reports, citing the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). According to the agency, the six-wheel Mercedes-Benz truck was carrying various goods, including sealed bags and new branded event chairs.

A tire burst while the truck was moving

LASTMA said the truck’s front tire burst while it was traveling at high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it overturned. The passenger was thrown from the cabin, struck his head on a sharp object and died at the scene.

Members of LASTMA’s night rescue team arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and moved the deceased from the road to an ambulance of the Lagos State Emergency Medical Service. Officers from the Pedro police station and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also took part in the operation.

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The cargo had to be transferred

The authority noted that the overturned truck could not be removed immediately because of the large volume of cargo. The goods were first transferred to another vehicle, after which the truck was towed away.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki described the passenger’s death as preventable and urged heavy vehicle operators to observe speed limits and regularly inspect the technical condition of their vehicles. According to him, speeding makes it more difficult to control a vehicle in the event of a mechanical failure.

In April 2026, LASTMA reported that 69 people had died and another 246 had been injured in road accidents in Lagos State from January to March. During the same period, more than 900 traffic violations involving trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles were also recorded.

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