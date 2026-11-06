Polish side Lech Poznań lost 1-3 to Portugal's Benfica in an away Europa League match in Lisbon. After the game, the Poznań club's Spanish midfielder Pablo Rodriguez said that the team can no longer allow opponents to score early in matches, Interia Sport reports.

The problem of the opening minutes

According to Rodriguez, Lech conceded the first goal in each of its four matches in the current Europa League campaign. He noted that the team cannot afford such starts, as there is a price to pay for them in the Europa League. The midfielder added that as the game progressed, the Poznań side began to play at its own pace, but this proved insufficient.

Rodriguez stressed that Lech must avoid such mistakes if it wants to compete with the other tournament participants. At the same time, he believes the team played good football aside from the episodes that led to the conceded goals.

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One point after four rounds

After four matches, Lech has yet to secure a victory in the Europa League. The team lost 0-4 to Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen, drew 1-1 with Sunderland, and also lost to Benfica.

The one point earned leaves the reigning Polish champions in 35th, penultimate place in the league-phase table. In their upcoming Europa League matches, Niels Frederiksen's team are due to play Union Saint-Gilloise, Ferencváros, SC União Torreense and OFI Crete. Before the international break, Lech will play a Polish league match against Zagłębie Lubin.

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