Toyota adds NACS port to 2027 RAV4 plug-in hybrid — Electrek

In the United States, Toyota will equip all plug-in hybrid versions of the 2027 model-year RAV4 with an NACS charging port, allowing them to use Tesla Supercharger stations without a separate adapter. As Electrek reports, the port will be located on the driver’s side, and the models will also support DC fast charging.

Range and powertrain

The plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 will receive a sixth-generation PHEV system. It includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors and a high-capacity traction battery. The all-wheel-drive version will have a combined output of 321 hp.

According to the manufacturer, the base SE AWD trim will be able to travel up to 52 miles, or about 84 km, on electric power. The XSE AWD is rated for up to 50 miles, the Woodland AWD for up to 46 miles, and the GR Sport AWD for up to 45 miles. All PHEV trims will also receive an 11 kW onboard AC charger.

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Trims and prices

The 2027 RAV4 plug-in hybrid will be offered in four trims: SE, XSE, Woodland and GR Sport. The Woodland version will feature new springs, shock absorbers and compression bump stops, with ground clearance of 9.1 inches. It will also receive all-terrain tires, roof rails with crossbars, a tow hitch and all-weather floor mats.

The GR Sport version will have tuned suspension and steering, sport seats and standard all-wheel drive. The interior of all 2027 RAV4 models will include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with a 10.5-inch display, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The starting price of the RAV4 PHEV SE will be $42,100, excluding a $1,595 delivery fee. Prices for the XSE, Woodland and GR Sport will start at $47,800, $46,055 and $49,100, respectively. The plug-in hybrid models are expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2027.

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