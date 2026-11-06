In Johannesburg, South Africa, African National Congress chief parliamentary whip Mdumiseni Ntuli questioned the possibility of an ANC agreement with the Democratic Alliance over the city’s mayoral position, TimesLIVE reports.

Ntuli’s statement

The publication is dated November 6, 2026. Its author is listed as digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa. The TimesLIVE headline also states that Ntuli commented on Helen Zille.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

ActionSA’s role

In its subheadline, the outlet describes the ActionSA party as a key player in the balance of power in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

In the photograph accompanying the article, Ntuli is speaking with ActionSA chair Michael Beaumont. The picture was taken at the National Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The photo was taken by Freddy Mavunda for Business Day.

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