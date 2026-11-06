The United States women’s hockey team defeated Switzerland 7-0 in the opening match of the World Championship in Esbjerg, Denmark. The Americans began their title defence with a convincing victory, The Guardian reports.

Seven goals against Switzerland

Hannah Bilka and Laila Edwards scored two goals each. Kirsten Simms, Hilary Knight and Casey O’Brien also scored once each for the United States, while Caroline Harvey recorded three assists.

Bilka opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Switzerland’s goaltender Andrea Brändli did not concede again in the first period, but the Americans took control of the game in the second. O’Brien doubled the lead, and Edwards converted on the power play 15 seconds after an opponent was penalised. In the second period, the United States outshot Switzerland 15-3 and scored another four goals in the final 20 minutes.

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Goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped all eight shots on goal. Following this victory, the United States’ record in all matches against Switzerland stands at 14-0. Knight, who is playing in her 16th World Championship, extended her tournament records to 68 goals and 121 points in 88 games.

Canada’s start and the jersey dispute

In Herning, Canada defeated Sweden 5-1 in its opening game of the tournament. Eldridge scored twice, while Emily Clark, Rebecca Leslie and Kendall Cooper also found the net. In a Group A match, Czechia beat Austria 4-1, with Kateřina Mrázová recording two goals and an assist.

The World Championship lasts 11 days in Esbjerg and Herning and features 10 teams. The top four teams from each of the two groups will advance to the playoffs, with the final scheduled for 16 November. The United States and Canada are playing in standard jerseys without national logos, the use of which was stipulated by the International Ice Hockey Federation. Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have separate equipment contracts with Bauer and CCM, respectively, and are suing the IIHF in a Swiss court over the dispute.

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