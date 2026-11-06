In the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders and several newly elected Democrats renewed calls for a moratorium on the construction of data centers following the midterm elections. Sanders called for an immediate nationwide moratorium, saying that Americans do not want major technology companies to harm the environment, deprive people of jobs, and put humanity’s future at risk. The Guardian reports.

Calls after the elections

Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari said that Democrats’ first steps should include a pause in the development of advanced artificial intelligence, regulation of the industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence. In Arizona, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has proposed a data center project that could cover more than 700 acres.

Opposition to the construction of data centers became one of the notable issues in the midterm elections. In various states, voters approved dozens of local measures aimed at restricting data center projects. Such facilities are needed by technology companies to operate AI-based products, which have become an important part of their business.

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Technology sector reaction

Meta Platforms President Dina Powell McCormick told The Wall Street Journal that it would become more difficult to build data centers after the vote. Investors’ concerns about possible new restrictions, including pauses in data center construction, also contributed to a large-scale sell-off of shares in companies linked to artificial intelligence.

At the same time, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC that he was confident data center construction would continue. According to him, local initiatives would mostly not affect projects that already exist.

Newly elected Democrats also promised to give communities more authority on issues involving AI and data centers. Incoming Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa said she intended to halt new data center projects until new safeguards for state residents are introduced.

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