Górnik Zabrze defeated Wieczysta Kraków 2:1 at home in a match of the 14th round of Poland’s Ekstraklasa. The decisive goal in the 90th minute was scored by defender Erik Janža, who took a free kick: the ball struck the post and ended up in the net. The course of the game was reported by Interia Sport.

Quick response to the visitors’ goal

The hosts started the match actively and created several chances before the break. Maksym Khlan tested Wieczysta goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski twice with shots, and in the 21st minute he passed to Erik Prekop, who missed an empty goal.

Despite Górnik’s advantage, Łukasz Piazon opened the scoring in the 31st minute. His shot changed direction after a deflection off Maksymilian Dytz, leaving the hosts’ goalkeeper Filip Szulc unable to save his team. Górnik equalized just two minutes later: after Khlan’s pass from the left flank, Ondřej Zmrzlý sent the ball into the net.

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Kochalski kept the suspense alive until the end

In the second half, Kochalski saved Wieczysta several times. In the 59th minute, he came out to meet Khlan and stopped a dangerous attack, and later parried a shot by Paulo Bernardo from outside the penalty area. The goalkeeper also dealt with attempts by Khlan and Zmrzlý. Kochalski was called up for the upcoming training camp of Poland’s national team.

In stoppage time, Górnik could have extended its lead, but Kochalski saved Khlan’s shot, while another attempt by the hosts was cleared almost off the goal line. According to match statistics, Górnik had 25 shots compared with seven for Wieczysta, with 12 on target. After the victory, the team from Zabrze reached 31 points and drew level with leader Lech Poznań on that tally, having played two fewer matches.

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