Pakistan’s first industrial Marble City park for processing marble and granite is being created in Karachi. The project is intended to attract investment, support industrial production and create jobs, Dawn reports.

Sindh’s Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said the park’s enterprises would be able to use modern technologies to process marble and granite reserves from Sindh and other parts of Pakistan. According to him, finished products are planned to be manufactured for export to international markets.

Processing instead of raw material exports

Memon noted that the project is intended to stimulate local processing of natural resources and the production of finished goods instead of exporting raw materials. Investors will be offered the opportunity to establish production facilities equipped with modern machinery.

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The project’s official inauguration is to be conducted by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The average price of land in Marble City is set at approximately 25 million Pakistani rupees per acre. Installment payments will be available to those unable to pay the full amount at once.

Area and investment

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Qasim Naveed Qamar said the park would cover more than 300 acres along Karachi’s Northern Bypass. The estimated cost of the project is $250 million, and it is being implemented as a public-private partnership.

Sindh authorities are also working on a proposal to supply electricity for their projects, including in Dhabeji and Khairpur, at a tariff of 20 rupees per unit. Marble City investors and industrialists are planned to receive services at the lowest possible cost, equipment rentals and access to modern machinery. Registration of investors and industrialists is to begin next month.

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