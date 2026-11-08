In Nigeria, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde urged voters to accept money offered by politicians during the campaign but vote according to their own convictions in the 2027 general elections. The Oyo State governor made the statement in Bauchi State during the launch of the APM presidential campaign, Premium Times reports.

Makinde told supporters not to let financial incentives influence their choice. According to him, voters may take and spend the money offered to them, but should support the candidate they consider necessary.

Reset Agenda program

The candidate said he was proposing the Reset Agenda program, which, according to him, should help address the problems of hunger, security and citizens’ participation in governing the country. Makinde called hunger the country’s biggest problem and stressed the need for changes in economic policy, the security system and the socio-political environment.

He also stated the need for greater inclusiveness, transparency and sincerity in government. Makinde called on those dissatisfied with the country’s current development path to support his proposal to reset Nigeria.

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Regional representation

The event was attended by APM national leader and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. He urged voters to support Makinde and said they had left the Peoples Democratic Party after what he called injustice within that political force.

Mohammed asked Makinde, if he wins, to prevent the marginalization of Bauchi State and northeastern Nigeria. According to him, federal appointments should combine candidates’ professional qualities with fair representation of different parts of the country.

For his part, APM chairman Yusuf Dantalle said the party seeks to form an accountable government and expand women’s participation in political leadership.

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