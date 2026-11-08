A joint investigation team has been formed in the Pakistani city of Kotri to investigate violent clashes between two groups of participants in a court case. The incident occurred on October 30 after a hearing at the city’s court complex, Dawn reports.

Dispute after the hearing

Representatives of the Burfat and Barejo communities were involved in the conflict. A heated dispute broke out between them, escalating into a fight, after which some participants used firearms.

Dilsher, son of Jaffar Burfat, was killed. Qasim, son of Gul Hassan, Ayaz, son of Ali Mohammad, and Asif, son of Ali Akbar, were injured and taken to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad. Another injured person, Azam Barejo, was taken by his brother Dhani Bakhsh to Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro.

After the incident, Azam and Sharif were detained on suspicion of murdering Dilsher Burfat.

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Investigation and case

The joint investigation team was formed by the senior superintendent of police of Jamshoro. It is headed by the chief of the Kotri police unit and includes the heads of the Kotri, A-Section and B-Section police stations, as well as four other police officers.

The group will investigate allegations in case No. 484/26, registered at the Kotri police station under articles of the Pakistan Penal Code. It is to collect physical and circumstantial evidence and submit daily reports to the senior superintendent of police of Jamshoro.

A police complaint was filed against Dhani Bakhsh, his son Sarmad, and the brothers Azam, Aslam, Sharif and Ismail. Dhani Bakhsh, Azam and Ismail work as reporters for different media organizations.

The dispute between the sides concerned ownership rights to plots of land in the village of Yusuf Baloch in Kotri. The court was hearing petitions to confirm pre-arrest bail filed by Azam, his brother Sharif and their nephew Sarmad. The court confirmed bail for Azam and Sharif but rejected Sarmad’s petition, and he evaded detention.

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