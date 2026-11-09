Some employees of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal have decided to establish a chapter of the Independent Self-Governing Trade Union “Solidarity”. Polsat News reports, citing the tysol.pl portal. The initiative’s participants said they were concerned about respect for labor rights and job stability following recent events at the institution.

Concerns over labor issues

The intention to establish a trade union chapter at the Constitutional Tribunal was announced on Sunday. On Monday, the initiators told tysol.pl that they feared their rights could potentially be violated in connection with the removal of the tribunal’s president from performing official duties.

Representatives of the initiative stressed that actions in the field of labor law on behalf of the employer — the Constitutional Tribunal — should be carried out by its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, or persons to whom he has granted the relevant authority. In their view, the institution’s current leadership does not guarantee respect for employees’ labor rights.

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Position of the initiators

The employees also expressed concern about internal chaos at the tribunal which, in their opinion, could affect the quality of the institution’s work. They drew attention to the actions of Anna Korwin-Piotrowska: following the events on the night of October 31, 2026, she publicly stated that she was taking over the management of the tribunal’s work, and subsequently began acting on matters of labor relations and work organization.

The initiators maintain that the legal basis and scope of Korwin-Piotrowska’s powers raise serious doubts. According to them, employees have found themselves at the center of a dispute over competencies and face uncertainty regarding the validity of decisions taken and the stability of their professional situation. The chapter’s temporary commission did not disclose what proportion of employees had decided to join the organization being created.

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