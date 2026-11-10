Google has begun the general rollout of its new Gemini 4 Carbon artificial intelligence model for paid developers and enterprise customers. The company also introduced a preview version of an agent “swarm” feature on the Antigravity agent development platform, intended to turn a single user request into a coordinated team of AI agents.

A model for complex tasks

As The Verge reports, Carbon had previously been available for two weeks to a limited group of cybersecurity specialists. Google calls it its most powerful model and says it can compete with the leading systems from Anthropic and OpenAI.

The company said that the previous Argon model, released a month earlier, should remain the optimal choice for most software engineering and knowledge work tasks. According to Google, Carbon was created for tasks that test the limits of models’ capabilities, including complex multi-step programming and open-ended scientific research.

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Access and pricing

Gemini 4 Carbon has become available through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini for business for all paid developers and enterprises. Google AI Ultra subscribers will also be able to use it in the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and on the Antigravity platform.

The model’s introductory price is $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. At the end of November, these rates are expected to double after the introductory period ends. According to the publication, even after that Carbon will cost less per token than leading competing models, although the final cost of completing tasks may differ due to varying token consumption.

Google cites benchmarks under which Carbon is among the most powerful models on the market by most metrics. At the same time, The Verge notes that companies may select test results that portray their products more favorably.

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