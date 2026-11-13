Audi has announced support for bidirectional charging in the compact A2 e-tron electric vehicle. The function makes it possible to use the vehicle’s traction battery to power external devices, including tools or camping equipment, as well as to supply electricity to a home during outages.

As Motor1 reports, on November 12 Audi described two available bidirectional charging modes: Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H). A third mode, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), which involves transferring electricity from the vehicle to the public grid, has not yet been launched.

Powering devices and the home

V2L mode allows external electrical devices to be powered directly from the vehicle. V2H mode is intended for using the battery’s energy reserve in a home electrical system. This requires a compatible bidirectional DC wallbox, as a standard home charger does not have this function.

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For V2H, Audi has set a battery charge range from 20% to 80%. At a charge level below 20%, the vehicle can receive electricity from the grid, while above 80%, it can transfer electricity to the home. According to the company, the launch of V2G depends on regulation, charging infrastructure, home equipment, and an appropriate electricity tariff.

Batteries and charging speed

The Audi A2 e-tron is offered with three battery options: 52 kWh and 61 kWh units with lithium iron phosphate chemistry, as well as an 84 kWh unit with nickel-manganese-cobalt cells. Depending on the battery, DC fast-charging power ranges from 100 to 183 kW.

Under Audi’s test conditions, charging from 10% to 80% takes 24 minutes for the 52 kWh battery, 26 minutes for the 61 kWh version, and 29 minutes for the 84 kWh battery. According to Audi’s preliminary claim, the largest battery provides a range of up to 401 miles.

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