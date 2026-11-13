In Israel, Yashar party leader Gadi Eizenkot backed Knesset member Elisaf Peretz amid discussions about the possible participation of Arab parties in a future governing coalition. He also said that the country’s Arab citizens had become the target of a “racist and violent campaign of delegitimization,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

Support for Elisaf Peretz

Eizenkot’s statement followed remarks by Miriam Peretz, an Israel Prize laureate and Elisaf Peretz’s mother. She said that her son would leave the Knesset if his party joined a coalition with an Arab party. According to her, an Arab party should “under no circumstances” determine whether Israel goes to war.

Eizenkot said that he had known the Peretz family for nearly 30 years, expressed support for Miriam Peretz and emphasized his trust in her son. At the same time, he reported a “poisonous and ugly campaign” that, he said, includes thousands of harsh and offensive messages directed at individual Yashar lawmakers and their family members.

The party leader added that complaints about the political course he had chosen should be addressed to him personally, rather than pressure being exerted on other party members through intermediaries or insults.

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Statement on Arab citizens

Eizenkot said that Israel’s Arab citizens had become victims of a campaign of delegitimization which, according to him, is being fueled for political reasons by the outgoing prime minister and his entourage. He stressed that the head of government must represent all citizens, including those who did not vote for him.

According to Eizenkot, Arab citizens are part of Israeli society, and attempts to marginalize them or stigmatize them as a group contradict the values of a Jewish and democratic state. He noted that one may disagree with the statements or actions of Arab parties and their leaders, but this does not justify slandering an entire sector of society.

Government formation

Eizenkot also warned of difficult and important weeks ahead and said that he seeks to form a stable government as soon as possible. He reported a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military secretary regarding the security situation, but did not disclose details of the conversation. According to him, the security and domestic political situation requires close oversight of the government during a sensitive transition period.

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