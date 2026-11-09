Israel’s Ministry of Defense on Monday officially recognized passengers of a flydubai flight, during which an attempted plane hijacking took place, as victims of terrorism under Israeli law. The decision was made about a month and a half after the incident, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Confirmation from intelligence services

The decision was made after the ministry received confirmation from the agencies that conducted the investigation. These included Shin Bet, Israel’s Security Agency, and Mossad. According to the findings of these agencies, the attempted plane hijacking was an attempted terrorist attack. This confirmation served as the basis for granting the passengers the relevant status.

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Further assistance

Following the official recognition, the matter will be referred to the National Insurance Institute. The institution is to contact the victims to provide them with further assistance. The source does not specify the number of passengers, the circumstances of the attempted plane hijacking, or the nature of the assistance they may receive.

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