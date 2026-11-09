Former Real Madrid forward Raúl has become the head coach of Spanish second-division club Real Oviedo. This is his first job as head coach of a senior club team.

Contract until 2028

The 49-year-old specialist signed a contract until June 2028, BBC Sport reports. Raúl replaced Julián Calero, whom the club dismissed on Monday. At the time of the coaching change, Real Oviedo were ninth in Spain's second division.

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Raúl worked with Real Madrid's reserve team from 2019 to 2025. In a video published on Oviedo's social media, he said he would respect the players' talent but demand unconditional commitment from them. According to him, the team must fight for victory from the first to the last minute so that the fans can be proud of it.

Career at Real Madrid and with the Spain national team

As a player, Raúl won the Champions League three times and became Spanish champion six times with Real Madrid. He scored 323 goals in 741 matches for the club. He then played for Germany's Schalke, Qatar's Al-Sadd and the American New York Cosmos. For the Spain national team, he scored 44 goals in 102 matches.

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