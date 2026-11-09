According to The National, FIFPro has announced the 2026 men's World XI. It includes Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Harry Kane, the Bayern and England forward, as well as Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo, were not included in the team.

Men's team lineup

A total of 19,806 professional footballers from around the world took part in the vote for the men's World XI. David Raya was chosen as the team's goalkeeper. The defence includes Achraf Hakimi, Pau Cubarsí and Nuno Mendes, while the midfield features Vitinha, Rodri and Jude Bellingham.

The attacking line was made up of Yamal, Messi, Haaland and Mbappé. Kane, who won the Ballon d'Or, was left out despite four places for forwards in the symbolic team.

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Women's World XI

FIFPro also presented the women's World XI. A total of 6,511 professional female footballers from 54 countries took part in the vote. Aitana Bonmatí received the most votes, 47.4%, followed by Alexia Putellas with 44.9%.

The women's team includes goalkeeper Hannah Hampton; defenders Lucy Bronze, Irene Paredes, Mapi León and Alex Greenwood; midfielders Bonmatí, Ella Toone and Putellas; and forwards Barbra Banda, Alessia Russo and Clàudia Pina. The source notes that Putellas and León moved to London City Lionesses after last season at Barcelona.

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