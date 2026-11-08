Nigerian President Bola Tinubu held a campaign rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He urged local voters to support him again in the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

According to Premium Times Nigeria, Tinubu thanked the state’s residents for their role in his victory in the 2023 election. The rally was organized by the Rainbow Coalition, which, according to the publication, is led by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

Reconciliation in Rivers State

Tinubu also spoke favorably about the reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. The president said he had intervened in the political crisis between them, while Fubara, according to him, demonstrated maturity, understanding, and respect for the position of political elders.

Speaking about the economy, Tinubu said his government is paying off inherited pension and severance debts. He also claimed that the authorities had settled pension and salary arrears in 27 of the country’s 36 states.

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Statements of support

During his speech, Tinubu criticized former vice president and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The president said Abubakar was among the politicians responsible for the problems that, according to Tinubu, his administration is now correcting. He also questioned the sources of funding for Abubakar’s private university during his tenure as vice president.

Governor Fubara promised to secure at least three million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He also said that supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party are cooperating within the Rainbow Coalition.

For his part, Wike said that those present at the rally were demonstrating support for the re-election of the incumbent president. He also mentioned federal projects in Rivers State, including the Bonny-Bodo Road and the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland.

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