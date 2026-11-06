In the United States, Democrat Jessica Killin is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat incumbent Republican House member Jeff Crank in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. The district includes the Colorado Springs area.

Democrats’ first success in the district

As The Hill reports, if the projection is confirmed, Killin will become the first Democrat elected in the district since its creation in 1973. In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won there by a margin of about nine percentage points.

Toward the end of the campaign, the race for the seat became more competitive. In September, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican,” although DDHQ’s pre-election forecast still projected a Republican Party advantage of about seven points.

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Campaign issues

Killin is a U.S. Army veteran who previously served as chief of staff to former second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Her campaign focused on the cost of living, healthcare, and the needs of military families.

She also criticized the Trump administration’s decision to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama. The Hill notes that Killin capitalized on voters’ dissatisfaction with rising gasoline prices amid the war with Iran and President Trump’s economic policy.

Crank, a former conservative radio host and leader of Americans for Prosperity, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2024 after the retirement of longtime congressman Doug Lamborn. During his first term, he largely supported Trump’s legislative agenda, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

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