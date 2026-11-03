At the Durban High Court in South Africa, forensic analyst Silindile Dlamini reported the seizure of evidence from a Mercedes-Benz, including DNA material, fingerprints, shell casings, matches and a fragment of clothing. Investigators believe this vehicle was the probable getaway vehicle after the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA. TimesLIVE reports.

According to Dlamini, she arrived at the scene, where she met investigator Kumarasan Pillay, photographed the location and collected physical evidence. The forensic analyst said it included ballistic and biological materials, including DNA, matches and a piece of clothing. She also reported finding shell casings and a cartridge.

Defence objections

Earlier, detective Rajen Sanders showed the court a video in which a Mercedes-Benz quickly drives away from the shooting scene near the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in February 2023. According to investigators, the vehicle was leaving the crime scene.

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The defence questioned the identification of the car, noting that there are many similar vehicles in the Morningside area. In this way, lawyers sought to suggest that investigators may have mistakenly identified the vehicle. Dlamini has not yet testified in court about the results of any DNA tests.

Proceedings

Seven men pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. They are on trial in connection with the murder of Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello Motsoane, known as Tibz.

The court is also hearing evidence from Cartrack tracking-system expert Karel Rothmann regarding a grey Volkswagen Polo and a Hyundai Grand i10. The prosecution claims these vehicles were used by people who tracked AKA's movements on the day of his death. Tracking data showed that on February 9, 2023, both cars left Killarney Place in Durban. Rothmann's cross-examination was postponed because the defence was not ready for it, and the court moved on to other witnesses. The trial continues.

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