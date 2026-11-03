The Sudanese army said its air defense forces shot down an FH-95 drone in the state of West Kordofan. Anadolu Agency reports that the military described the aircraft as hostile and said it was downed on Monday evening south of Wad Banda.

Drone operator not named

The military command did not say who operated the drone and did not disclose details of its mission. The Chinese-made FH-95 is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare. It can remain airborne for more than 12 hours.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in Kordofan continues

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues in the three states of the Kordofan region — North, West and South Kordofan. The sides have been fighting since April 2023 over disagreements concerning the integration of the paramilitary group into the army.

According to estimates by the UN and international organizations, the conflict has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million people.

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