In Pakistan, the governor rejected an appeal by Dr Shahzad, the former chief executive officer of Jhang’s district health authority, in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees from the local health authority’s funds. He upheld the Punjab ombudsman’s order to conduct a departmental inquiry into the official, Dawn reports.

Complaint over expenses

The complaint was filed with the ombudsman by Haji Muhammad Hussain. He alleged possible misappropriation of funds through inflated bills for fuel and vehicle maintenance.

The complaint was reviewed by the district adviser to the ombudsman, Chaudhry Almas. In a written explanation, Dr Shahzad stated that the official vehicle had been used extensively to monitor healthcare programmes in Jhang and nearby areas, and that fuel and repair expenses were therefore justified, according to his version.

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Ombudsman’s decision

In the report following the review, Dr Shahzad was found guilty of the charges brought against him. The Punjab ombudsman then instructed the health secretary to conduct a departmental inquiry and take appropriate action.

The former head of the district health authority challenged the decision before the governor, but his appeal was rejected. Under the governor’s decision, the health department must act in accordance with the ombudsman’s earlier order.

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