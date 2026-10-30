UAE stops oil leak from Gem No. 2 tanker — Jerusalem Post

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates said that the oil leak from the Gem No. 2 tanker has been stopped and no new leaks have been recorded. Cleanup of the affected coastline is ongoing, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Pollution near Umm Al Quwain

According to the state news agency WAM, citing the UAE Ministry of Environment, the oil slick is concentrated off the coast of the northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain. It partially extends to coastal areas of the neighboring emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah.

The ministry said that the density of marine pollution has noticeably decreased. At the same time, authorities temporarily closed certain beaches and coastal areas as a precautionary measure. They stressed that the restrictions do not necessarily mean that pollution is present at every closed location.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cleanup and vessel repairs

Environmental services are conducting field inspections, monitoring, and cleanup of contaminated coastal areas in coordination with federal and local authorities.

Technical teams repaired damaged parts of the tanker and restored the operation of some of its systems. According to WAM, citing the Ministry of Energy, they are also assessing the vessel’s structural integrity to determine the safest way to handle it.

The cause of the spill has not been officially named. At the same time, shipping industry sources told Reuters that a projectile struck the vessel on October 9, after which a fire broke out and was later extinguished. UAE authorities also said that fish and food products in markets are safe for consumption, and that precautionary measures to protect drinking water supplies will not affect their provision.

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